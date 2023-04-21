Susquehanna Maintains SM Energy (SM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SM Energy is $42.75. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 52.83% from its latest reported closing price of $27.97.

The projected annual revenue for SM Energy is $3,064MM, a decrease of 4.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.20.

SM Energy Declares $0.15 Dividend

On March 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on May 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $27.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.76%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 29.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Energy Income Partners holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Small Cap Index Portfolio holds 126K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 15.21% over the last quarter.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 173K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 18.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 22.42% over the last quarter.

CWSGX - Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Growth Fund Class Chartwell holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Waldron Private Wealth holds 38K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 898 funds or institutions reporting positions in SM Energy. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SM is 0.26%, a decrease of 15.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 132,545K shares. The put/call ratio of SM is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

SM Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas.

