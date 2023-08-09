Susquehanna Maintains Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.72% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skyworks Solutions is 121.51. The forecasts range from a low of 93.93 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.72% from its latest reported closing price of 108.76.

The projected annual revenue for Skyworks Solutions is 5,187MM, an increase of 4.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1676 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworks Solutions. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWKS is 0.26%, an increase of 14.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 144,875K shares. The put/call ratio of SWKS is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,917K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,863K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 20.85% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,997K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,801K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 40.73% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,713K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,724K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 24.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,709K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,709K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 20.07% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 3,601K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,949K shares, representing a decrease of 9.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Skyworks Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Its highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets. Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices.

