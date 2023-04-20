Susquehanna Maintains Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR (SIMO) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR (NASDAQ:SIMO) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR is $91.35. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.40% from its latest reported closing price of $63.70.

The projected annual revenue for Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR is $1,033MM, an increase of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 121K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing a decrease of 87.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 51.06% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 195K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing an increase of 13.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 74K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 5.03% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Group holds 22K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 17.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 9.99% over the last quarter.

DAMDX - Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund holds 134K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 22.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 1.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 7.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIMO is 0.50%, a decrease of 3.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.11% to 23,867K shares. The put/call ratio of SIMO is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

Silicon Motion Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silicon Motion is the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. Silicon Motion has the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. Silicon Motion has shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. The Company also supplies customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Its customers includes most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.

