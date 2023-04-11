Susquehanna Maintains Schneider National (SNDR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schneider National is $33.88. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 29.31% from its latest reported closing price of $26.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider National is $6,725MM, an increase of 1.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.26.

Schneider National Declares $0.09 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on April 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $26.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.18%, the lowest has been 0.81%, and the highest has been 1.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LSVMX - LSV U.S. MANAGED VOLATILITY FUND Institutional Class Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 45.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 47K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Tsfg holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Hexagon Capital Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 18.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 99.87% over the last quarter.

WMLIX - Wilmington Large-Cap Strategy Fund Class I Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider National. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDR is 0.13%, an increase of 16.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 56,343K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDR is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Schneider National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking Feets in North America.

See all Schneider National regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.