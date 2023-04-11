Susquehanna Maintains Saia (SAIA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Saia is $306.82. The forecasts range from a low of $229.27 to a high of $369.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.94% from its latest reported closing price of $266.94.

The projected annual revenue for Saia is $2,825MM, an increase of 1.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VNSE - Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 1.71% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 65K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing a decrease of 219.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 70.72% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 11.57% over the last quarter.

USCAX - Small Cap Stock Fund Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 52.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 174.18% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 2,571K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,653K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 1.02% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 877 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saia. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 6.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIA is 0.32%, an increase of 24.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.61% to 40,295K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIA is 2.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

Saia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Saia Inc. offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

