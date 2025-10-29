Susquehanna Maintains Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Red Rock Resorts (NasdaqGS:RRR) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.33% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Red Rock Resorts is $64.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.33% from its latest reported closing price of $52.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Red Rock Resorts is 1,930MM, a decrease of 3.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Rock Resorts. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRR is 0.22%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 68,573K shares. The put/call ratio of RRR is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 12,269K shares representing 20.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,602K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 17.09% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 3,327K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,809K shares , representing a decrease of 14.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 5.08% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,100K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 3,059K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares , representing an increase of 18.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 6.68% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,348K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,299K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 29.88% over the last quarter.

