Susquehanna Maintains Range Resources (RRC) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.34% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Range Resources is 35.90. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 1.34% from its latest reported closing price of 35.43.

The projected annual revenue for Range Resources is 3,808MM, a decrease of 6.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.15.

Range Resources Declares $0.08 Dividend

On August 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $35.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.17%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 2.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=125).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 856 funds or institutions reporting positions in Range Resources. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRC is 0.31%, an increase of 12.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.07% to 255,793K shares. The put/call ratio of RRC is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22,796K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,898K shares, representing an increase of 82.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 1,264.26% over the last quarter.

TRVLX - T. Rowe Price Value Fund holds 7,416K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares, representing an increase of 85.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 636.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,319K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,455K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 4.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,167K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 6,963K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Range Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Range Resources Corporation is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

