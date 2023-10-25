Susquehanna Maintains Power Integrations (POWI) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.96% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Power Integrations is 92.14. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.96% from its latest reported closing price of 70.90.

The projected annual revenue for Power Integrations is 634MM, an increase of 23.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

Power Integrations Declares $0.19 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $70.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.81%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 1.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.73%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 772 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Integrations. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWI is 0.29%, an increase of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 71,791K shares. The put/call ratio of POWI is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,259K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,402K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,518K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 657.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,152K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares, representing a decrease of 13.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,104K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 4.90% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,099K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254K shares, representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Power Integrations Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company's products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts.

