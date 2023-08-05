Susquehanna Maintains Power Integrations (POWI) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.58% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Power Integrations is 97.41. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.58% from its latest reported closing price of 84.28.

The projected annual revenue for Power Integrations is 634MM, an increase of 23.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Integrations. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWI is 0.27%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 70,082K shares. The put/call ratio of POWI is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,439K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,494K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 9.89% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,518K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,717K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,444K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,814K shares, representing a decrease of 15.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,175K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 7.10% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,099K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254K shares, representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Power Integrations Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company's products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts.

