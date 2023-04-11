Susquehanna Maintains Penn National Gaming (PENN) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.32% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penn National Gaming is $42.73. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 46.32% from its latest reported closing price of $29.20.

The projected annual revenue for Penn National Gaming is $6,596MM, an increase of 3.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AlphaQ Advisors holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Index 400 Stock Portfolio holds 85K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Natixis Advisors holds 93K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 24.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 99.87% over the last quarter.

IASAX - VY American Century Small-Mid Cap Value Portfolio DV holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Johnson Midwest Financial holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 860 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penn National Gaming. This is a decrease of 111 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PENN is 0.21%, an increase of 28.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 154,619K shares. The put/call ratio of PENN is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

PENN Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Its wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

