Susquehanna Maintains Paysafe Limited - (PSFE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Paysafe Limited - (NYSE:PSFE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.96% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paysafe Limited - is 26.64. The forecasts range from a low of 13.84 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 81.96% from its latest reported closing price of 14.64.

The projected annual revenue for Paysafe Limited - is 1,609MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paysafe Limited -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSFE is 0.06%, a decrease of 28.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 29,239K shares. The put/call ratio of PSFE is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 10,915K shares representing 17.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial holds 3,750K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannae Holdings holds 3,380K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Francisco Partners Management holds 1,721K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 841K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing an increase of 44.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSFE by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Paysafe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $92 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments

Additional reading:

