Susquehanna Maintains PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.44% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for PagSeguro Digital is $11.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 23.44% from its latest reported closing price of $9.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PagSeguro Digital is 25,069MM, an increase of 29.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGS is 0.14%, an increase of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.96% to 154,512K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGS is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 10,069K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,369K shares , representing a decrease of 22.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 28.01% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 7,528K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,831K shares , representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Artemis Investment Management LLP holds 5,401K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares , representing an increase of 60.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 152.69% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,242K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polunin Capital Partners holds 4,433K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,835K shares , representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 5.59% over the last quarter.

