Susquehanna Maintains Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.74% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Dominion Freight Line is $357.36. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $425.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.74% from its latest reported closing price of $334.79.

The projected annual revenue for Old Dominion Freight Line is $6,343MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLSP - Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 14.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Ascent Group holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Ultranasdaq-100 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 15.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 13.95% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - Multimanager Aggressive Equity Portfolio Class IB holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 22.64% over the last quarter.

New Hampshire Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODFL is 0.39%, an increase of 21.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 99,468K shares. The put/call ratio of ODFL is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Old Dominion Freight Line Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ('LTL'), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

