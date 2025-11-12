Susquehanna Maintains Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.31% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is $31.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 64.31% from its latest reported closing price of $18.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is 12,341MM, an increase of 27.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCLH is 0.16%, an increase of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.52% to 427,099K shares. The put/call ratio of NCLH is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 52,000K shares representing 11.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,612K shares , representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 12.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,342K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,937K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 1.80% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 14,081K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,329K shares , representing a decrease of 30.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 23.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,683K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,220K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 1.37% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 12,535K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

