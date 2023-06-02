Susquehanna Maintains Nabors Industries (NBR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.73% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nabors Industries is 159.12. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $275.10. The average price target represents an increase of 81.73% from its latest reported closing price of 87.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nabors Industries is 3,342MM, an increase of 16.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nabors Industries. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBR is 0.13%, a decrease of 25.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.99% to 8,562K shares. The put/call ratio of NBR is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 653K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 663K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 24.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 278K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 24.85% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 271K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing a decrease of 26.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 33.88% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 265K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing a decrease of 30.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 46.83% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 197K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 22.03% over the last quarter.

Nabors Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore rigs in the United Statesand numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging its advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform its industry.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.