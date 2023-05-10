Susquehanna Maintains MRC Global (MRC) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.75% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MRC Global is 15.98. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 79.75% from its latest reported closing price of 8.89.

The projected annual revenue for MRC Global is 3,768MM, an increase of 7.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in MRC Global. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRC is 0.16%, an increase of 15.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 95,682K shares. The put/call ratio of MRC is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,422K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,479K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 41.98% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,231K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,978K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 51.07% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 4,171K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,232K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 47.44% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,426K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,180K shares, representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 55.16% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 3,157K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,138K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 40.67% over the last quarter.

MRC Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MRC Global is the largest distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry, based on sales. Through approximately 230 service locations worldwide, approximately 2,600 employees and with 100 years of history, MRC Global provides innovative supply chain solutions and technical product expertise to customers globally across diversified end-markets including the upstream production, midstream pipeline, gas utility and downstream and industrial. MRC Global manages a complex network of over 200,000 SKUs and over 10,000 suppliers simplifying the supply chain for approximately 12,000 customers. With a focus on technical products, value-added services, a global network of valve and engineering centers and an unmatched quality assurance program, MRC Global is the trusted PVF expert. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.

