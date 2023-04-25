Susquehanna Maintains Microchip Technology (MCHP) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.32% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microchip Technology is 98.38. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.32% from its latest reported closing price of 77.27.

The projected annual revenue for Microchip Technology is 8,467MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.97.

Microchip Technology Declares $0.36 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.43 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $77.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.56%, the lowest has been 0.53%, and the highest has been 5.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.95%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2085 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology. This is an increase of 116 owner(s) or 5.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHP is 0.45%, an increase of 16.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 591,585K shares. The put/call ratio of MCHP is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 23,369K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,103K shares, representing a decrease of 33.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 21.73% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 22,627K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,614K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 17,438K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,466K shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 3.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,710K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,470K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 7.85% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 14,914K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,980K shares, representing a decrease of 33.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 22.98% over the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Background Information

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality.

