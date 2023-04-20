Susquehanna Maintains Michael Baker (BKR) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Michael Baker (NYSE:BKR) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.86% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Michael Baker is $37.55. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.86% from its latest reported closing price of $30.56.

The projected annual revenue for Michael Baker is $24,562MM, an increase of 11.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.68.

Michael Baker Declares $0.19 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $30.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.16%, the lowest has been 1.91%, and the highest has been 7.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -7.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Profunds - Profund Vp Nasdaq-100 holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

SPLG - SPDR(R) Portfolio Large Cap ETF holds 459K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 30.75% over the last quarter.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates holds 241K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citizens Business Bank holds 93K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VOOV - Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 182K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 16.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Michael Baker. This is an increase of 125 owner(s) or 8.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKR is 0.37%, an increase of 17.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 1,235,772K shares. The put/call ratio of BKR is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Baker Hughes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, its innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet.

