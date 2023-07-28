Susquehanna Maintains Mastercard Incorporated - (MA) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Mastercard Incorporated - (NYSE:MA) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.43% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mastercard Incorporated - is 441.72. The forecasts range from a low of 404.00 to a high of $495.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.43% from its latest reported closing price of 392.90.

The projected annual revenue for Mastercard Incorporated - is 25,812MM, an increase of 9.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.52.

Mastercard Incorporated - Declares $0.57 Dividend

On June 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on August 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $392.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.54%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 0.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercard Incorporated -. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MA is 1.12%, an increase of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.24% to 892,742K shares. The put/call ratio of MA is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 59,072K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,349K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,093K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,273K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,027K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 5.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,688K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,624K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,562K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,168K shares, representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Mastercard Background Information

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Its mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, its innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. The Company's decency quotient , or DQ, drives its culture and everything it do inside and outside itself. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, Mastercard is building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

