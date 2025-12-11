Susquehanna Maintains Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.67% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Madison Square Garden Entertainment is $54.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.67% from its latest reported closing price of $54.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Madison Square Garden Entertainment is 2,983MM, an increase of 209.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madison Square Garden Entertainment. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSGE is 0.18%, an increase of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 50,171K shares. The put/call ratio of MSGE is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 7,738K shares representing 19.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,896K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 0.56% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 3,186K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares , representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 2,886K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 1,999K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,820K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 4.97% over the last quarter.

