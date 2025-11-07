Susquehanna Maintains Lyft (LYFT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Lyft (NasdaqGS:LYFT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.21% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lyft is $20.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.21% from its latest reported closing price of $22.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lyft is 6,241MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 945 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyft. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 8.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYFT is 0.18%, an increase of 6.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 431,601K shares. The put/call ratio of LYFT is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 25,752K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,849K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 25.63% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 24,010K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,805K shares , representing an increase of 59.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 174.74% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 13,583K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,476K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 20.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,825K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,666K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 20.07% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 10,542K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,119K shares , representing an increase of 22.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 51.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.