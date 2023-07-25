Susquehanna Maintains Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.39% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is 55.73. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 7.39% from its latest reported closing price of 51.89.

The projected annual revenue for Lumentum Holdings is 2,227MM, an increase of 22.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 829 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 7.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LITE is 0.18%, a decrease of 13.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 73,428K shares. The put/call ratio of LITE is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,025K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,092K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,687K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,849K shares, representing a decrease of 31.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 25.05% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,101K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 5.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,113K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,106K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,009K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Lumentum Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lumentum is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.

