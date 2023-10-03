Susquehanna Maintains Landstar System (LSTR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.62% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Landstar System is 194.58. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.62% from its latest reported closing price of 174.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Landstar System is 6,354MM, an increase of 0.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 975 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landstar System. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSTR is 0.28%, a decrease of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 45,454K shares. The put/call ratio of LSTR is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,203K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,273K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,635K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 162.45% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,579K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,550K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 73.26% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,174K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Landstar System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.