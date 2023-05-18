Susquehanna Maintains Kyndryl Holdings (KD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE:KD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.10% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kyndryl Holdings is 17.68. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 41.10% from its latest reported closing price of 12.53.

The projected annual revenue for Kyndryl Holdings is 16,184MM, a decrease of 11.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 883 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyndryl Holdings. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KD is 0.08%, an increase of 31.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.19% to 163,325K shares. The put/call ratio of KD is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jupiter Asset Management holds 16,383K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,447K shares, representing a decrease of 12.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 149,468.10% over the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 8,499K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,007K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 51.07% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,303K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,995K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 23.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,255K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,185K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 25.60% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,220K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,107K shares, representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 21.98% over the last quarter.

Kyndryl Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kyndryl, empowering progress while modernizing and managing the world’s mission-critical systems and services. Kyndryl is committed to the health and continuous improvement of the vital systems at the heart of the digital economy. With our partners and thousands of customers, Kyndryl co-creates solutions to help enterprises reach their peak digital performance. Its world has never been more alive with opportunities.

