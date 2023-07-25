Susquehanna Maintains Knowles (KN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Knowles (NYSE:KN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.60% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Knowles is 20.91. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 17.60% from its latest reported closing price of 17.78.

The projected annual revenue for Knowles is 816MM, an increase of 15.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knowles. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KN is 0.17%, an increase of 3.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 113,044K shares. The put/call ratio of KN is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 6,834K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,517K shares, representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KN by 9.13% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,636K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,740K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KN by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 4,808K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,194K shares, representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KN by 9.29% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,061K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,548K shares, representing a decrease of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KN by 13.44% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 3,991K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,067K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KN by 21.92% over the last quarter.

Knowles Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Knowles Corporation is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in mobile, ear, and IoT applications. Knowles is also the leader in acoustic components, high-end capacitors, and mmWave RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles' focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing, and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in 12 countries. The company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets.

