Susquehanna Maintains Knight Transportation (KNX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Knight Transportation is $68.79. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 23.80% from its latest reported closing price of $55.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Knight Transportation is $7,268MM, a decrease of 2.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.31.

Knight Transportation Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $55.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.79%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 1.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MVV - ProShares Ultra MidCap400 holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 2.82% over the last quarter.

TBH Global Asset Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEMCX - Simt Mid Cap Fund Class F holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Index 400 Stock Portfolio holds 88K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 1.57% over the last quarter.

AVUSX - Avantis U.S. Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 48.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 92.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1074 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knight Transportation. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNX is 0.26%, a decrease of 16.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 172,744K shares. The put/call ratio of KNX is 8.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Swift Transportation Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

See all Knight Transportation regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.