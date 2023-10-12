Susquehanna Maintains Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.39% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jetblue Airways is 5.89. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 25.39% from its latest reported closing price of 4.70.

The projected annual revenue for Jetblue Airways is 10,086MM, an increase of 1.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jetblue Airways. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBLU is 0.10%, a decrease of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.16% to 280,900K shares. The put/call ratio of JBLU is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 11,053K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,980K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 14.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,172K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 14.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,947K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,992K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 16.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,062K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,124K shares, representing a decrease of 33.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 13.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,466K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,478K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 15.62% over the last quarter.

Jetblue Airways Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

