Susquehanna Maintains J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.17% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is 194.13. The forecasts range from a low of 163.62 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.17% from its latest reported closing price of 188.17.

The projected annual revenue for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is 15,301MM, an increase of 5.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Declares $0.42 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 received the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $188.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.88%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 1.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1320 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.B. Hunt Transport Services. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBHT is 0.26%, a decrease of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 91,365K shares. The put/call ratio of JBHT is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,200K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,228K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,680K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,693K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,434K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,712K shares, representing a decrease of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 71.54% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,293K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 58.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,561K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,517K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 5.47% over the last quarter.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more.

