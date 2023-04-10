Susquehanna Maintains Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hunt Transport Services is $197.10. The forecasts range from a low of $163.62 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.16% from its latest reported closing price of $174.18.

The projected annual revenue for Hunt Transport Services is $15,301MM, an increase of 3.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.76.

Hunt Transport Services Declares $0.42 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $174.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.87%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 1.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CoreCap Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Snowden Capital Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 21.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VFQY - Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRDGX - T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund holds 636K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hunt Transport Services. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBHT is 0.30%, an increase of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 93,917K shares. The put/call ratio of JBHT is 2.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more.

