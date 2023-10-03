Susquehanna Maintains Hub Group, Inc. - (HUBG) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Hub Group, Inc. - (NASDAQ:HUBG) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.77% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hub Group, Inc. - is 100.47. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 30.77% from its latest reported closing price of 76.83.

The projected annual revenue for Hub Group, Inc. - is 5,436MM, an increase of 12.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hub Group, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 4.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBG is 0.17%, a decrease of 7.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.89% to 35,688K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBG is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,301K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,382K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,544K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353K shares, representing an increase of 12.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,167K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 0.23% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 964K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 8.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 962K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Hub Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with approximately $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group's organization of over 4,800 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs.

