Susquehanna Maintains Hub Group (HUBG) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hub Group is $104.43. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 28.90% from its latest reported closing price of $81.02.

The projected annual revenue for Hub Group is $5,436MM, an increase of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 22.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 9.56% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 23.88% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Russell 2000 Index Portfolio holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 6.17% over the last quarter.

VFMFX - Vanguard U.S. Multifactor Fund Admiral Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 23.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 6.28% over the last quarter.

RYLD - Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 6.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hub Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBG is 0.21%, an increase of 17.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 38,096K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBG is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hub Group Background Information

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with approximately $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group's organization of over 4,800 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs.

