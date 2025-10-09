Susquehanna Maintains Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.75% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Howmet Aerospace is $207.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.75% from its latest reported closing price of $188.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Howmet Aerospace is 7,048MM, a decrease of 8.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Howmet Aerospace. This is an increase of 229 owner(s) or 11.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWM is 0.42%, an increase of 10.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 471,927K shares. The put/call ratio of HWM is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 31,807K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,451K shares , representing an increase of 23.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 67.15% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 14,064K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,162K shares , representing a decrease of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 27.06% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,126K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,721K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 36.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,982K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,790K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 29.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,458K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,254K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 29.78% over the last quarter.

