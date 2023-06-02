Susquehanna Maintains Helmerich & Payne (HP) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.07% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helmerich & Payne is 49.50. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 56.07% from its latest reported closing price of 31.72.

The projected annual revenue for Helmerich & Payne is 3,112MM, an increase of 16.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 810 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helmerich & Payne. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HP is 0.23%, a decrease of 27.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 116,400K shares. The put/call ratio of HP is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 8,257K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,612K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,802K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HP by 31.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,932K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HP by 32.15% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,706K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,395K shares, representing a decrease of 99.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HP by 70.86% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 2,569K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares, representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HP by 15.45% over the last quarter.

Helmerich & Payne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies.

