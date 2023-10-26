Susquehanna Maintains Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.99% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hawaiian Holdings is 8.47. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 104.99% from its latest reported closing price of 4.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hawaiian Holdings is 3,174MM, an increase of 14.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawaiian Holdings. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 6.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HA is 0.07%, an increase of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 51,831K shares. The put/call ratio of HA is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 5,826K shares representing 11.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,097K shares, representing a decrease of 21.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HA by 9.26% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 5,801K shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,826K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HA by 18.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,633K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,723K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HA by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Third Avenue Management holds 1,562K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HA by 13.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,548K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HA by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Hawaiian Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.