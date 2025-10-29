Susquehanna Maintains Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.77% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Greenbrier Companies is $54.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 29.77% from its latest reported closing price of $42.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Greenbrier Companies is 3,746MM, an increase of 15.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenbrier Companies. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBX is 0.10%, an increase of 20.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 39,418K shares. The put/call ratio of GBX is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,870K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 13.99% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,244K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 15.97% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,017K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares , representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 12.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 957K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 18.95% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 873K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares , representing an increase of 39.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 35.28% over the last quarter.

