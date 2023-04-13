Susquehanna Maintains Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.84% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenbrier Companies is $36.52. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.84% from its latest reported closing price of $32.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Greenbrier Companies is $3,359MM, a decrease of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Partners Ii holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Small Cap Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

D. E. Shaw & holds 102K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenbrier Companies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBX is 0.13%, an increase of 12.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 38,515K shares. The put/call ratio of GBX is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Greenbrier Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europeis an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romaniaand Turkeythat serves customers across Europeand in other geographies as opportunities arise. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazilthrough two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North Americathrough our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,300 railcars and performs management services for 393,000 railcars.

See all Greenbrier Companies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.