Susquehanna Maintains Global Payments (GPN) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) with a Positive recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.36% Upside
As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Payments is 139.90. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 39.36% from its latest reported closing price of 100.39.
The projected annual revenue for Global Payments is 8,614MM, a decrease of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPN is 0.35%, a decrease of 1.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 264,441K shares. The put/call ratio of GPN is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,193K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,932K shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 85.95% over the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,877K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,589K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 6.97% over the last quarter.
Synovus Financial holds 8,230K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,225K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 4.76% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,577K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,853K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 5.60% over the last quarter.
Orbis Allan Gray holds 6,547K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,360K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 29.00% over the last quarter.
Global Payments Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Global Payments Inc. is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to its customers globally. Its technologies, services and employee expertise enable the company to provide a broad range of solutions that allow its customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.
