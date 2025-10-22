Susquehanna Maintains GATX (GATX) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of GATX (NYSE:GATX) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.81% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for GATX is $192.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $183.82 to a high of $211.05. The average price target represents an increase of 16.81% from its latest reported closing price of $164.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GATX is 1,453MM, a decrease of 14.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in GATX. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GATX is 0.17%, an increase of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 43,584K shares. The put/call ratio of GATX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 5,427K shares representing 15.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,560K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 40.48% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,086K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,085K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,286K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,220K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 77.61% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,163K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 6.45% over the last quarter.

