Susquehanna Maintains Fluence Energy (FLNC) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Fluence Energy (NasdaqGS:FLNC) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.38% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fluence Energy is $10.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 38.38% from its latest reported closing price of $16.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fluence Energy is 3,880MM, an increase of 71.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06, a decrease of 95.67% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluence Energy. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLNC is 0.07%, an increase of 34.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 126,359K shares. The put/call ratio of FLNC is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siemens holds 39,738K shares representing 30.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siemens Pension Trust E V holds 11,761K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 6,100K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 3,744K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,283K shares , representing a decrease of 14.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 65.89% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,233K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares , representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 58.36% over the last quarter.

