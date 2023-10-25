Susquehanna Maintains Fiserv (FI) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.83% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fiserv is 144.73. The forecasts range from a low of 112.11 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.83% from its latest reported closing price of 114.11.

The projected annual revenue for Fiserv is 18,465MM, a decrease of 1.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2602 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an increase of 2,372 owner(s) or 1,031.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FI is 0.62%, an increase of 148.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,351.17% to 660,116K shares. The put/call ratio of FI is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 53,651K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,872K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FI by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 35,659K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,251K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FI by 7.51% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,276K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,192K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FI by 7.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,274K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,507K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FI by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 16,391K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,197K shares, representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FI by 19.90% over the last quarter.

