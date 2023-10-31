Susquehanna Maintains Evertec (EVTC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.43% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evertec is 43.69. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.43% from its latest reported closing price of 31.79.

The projected annual revenue for Evertec is 649MM, a decrease of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.62.

Evertec Declares $0.05 Dividend

On October 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 30, 2023 will receive the payment on December 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $31.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.58%, the lowest has been 0.40%, and the highest has been 1.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evertec. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVTC is 0.26%, an increase of 1.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 76,782K shares. The put/call ratio of EVTC is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,567K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,744K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,360K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,555K shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 0.56% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,952K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 1.88% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 3,175K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,120K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,099K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Evertec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EVERTEC, Inc. is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions.

