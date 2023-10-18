Susquehanna Maintains EOG Resources (EOG) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.04% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for EOG Resources is 150.47. The forecasts range from a low of 114.13 to a high of $177.45. The average price target represents an increase of 12.04% from its latest reported closing price of 134.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EOG Resources is 28,425MM, an increase of 12.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.36.

EOG Resources Declares $0.82 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share ($3.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 17, 2023 will receive the payment on October 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.82 per share.

At the current share price of $134.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.32%, the lowest has been 0.76%, and the highest has been 4.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.93 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.87%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2442 funds or institutions reporting positions in EOG Resources. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOG is 0.45%, a decrease of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 655,202K shares. The put/call ratio of EOG is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 33,924K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,575K shares, representing an increase of 9.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,853K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,990K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,674K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,897K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 9.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,252K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,200K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 7.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,925K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,706K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 8.14% over the last quarter.

EOG Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EOG Resources, Inc. is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.