Susquehanna Maintains Endava plc - ADR (DAVA) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Endava plc - ADR (NYSE:DAVA) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Endava plc - ADR is 93.26. The forecasts range from a low of 77.77 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 72.09% from its latest reported closing price of 54.19.

The projected annual revenue for Endava plc - ADR is 864MM, an increase of 9.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endava plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAVA is 0.52%, an increase of 12.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 41,520K shares. The put/call ratio of DAVA is 2.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,588K shares representing 15.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,254K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 14.97% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 6,597K shares representing 11.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,742K shares, representing an increase of 12.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 2,888K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,583K shares, representing an increase of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,437K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,421K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 20.97% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,346K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares, representing an increase of 40.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 41.28% over the last quarter.

Endava Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT and 'Other,' which includes Consumer Products, Retail, Logistics and Healthcare. Endava had 6,624 employees (including directors) as of June 30, 2020 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

