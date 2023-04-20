Susquehanna Maintains Endava plc - ADR (DAVA) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Endava plc - ADR (NYSE:DAVA) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Endava plc - ADR is $97.34. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 61.34% from its latest reported closing price of $60.33.

The projected annual revenue for Endava plc - ADR is $864MM, an increase of 15.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 303K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing an increase of 44.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 57.35% over the last quarter.

RFISX - Ranger Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 8.04% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 96K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST MFS Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 84.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 54.87% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 65K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing a decrease of 585.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 99.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endava plc - ADR. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAVA is 0.61%, an increase of 19.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.54% to 40,466K shares. The put/call ratio of DAVA is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

Endava Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT and 'Other,' which includes Consumer Products, Retail, Logistics and Healthcare. Endava had 6,624 employees (including directors) as of June 30, 2020 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

