Susquehanna Maintains DoorDash Inc - (DASH) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of DoorDash Inc - (NYSE:DASH) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.40% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DoorDash Inc - is 80.47. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.40% from its latest reported closing price of 85.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DoorDash Inc - is 8,168MM, an increase of 6.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoorDash Inc -. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASH is 0.65%, an increase of 17.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 334,975K shares. The put/call ratio of DASH is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 34,957K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,850K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,655K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,644K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 23.01% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 15,183K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,382K shares, representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 19.72% over the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 14,568K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,021K shares, representing a decrease of 44.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 11.10% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 12,255K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,727K shares, representing an increase of 20.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 46.02% over the last quarter.

DoorDash Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.