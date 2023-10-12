Susquehanna Maintains Delta Air Lines (DAL) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.88% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delta Air Lines is 57.88. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 60.88% from its latest reported closing price of 35.98.

The projected annual revenue for Delta Air Lines is 51,579MM, a decrease of 7.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.85.

Delta Air Lines Declares $0.10 Dividend

On September 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 12, 2023 will receive the payment on November 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $35.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.38%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 3.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=78).

The current dividend yield is 1.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1761 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Air Lines. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 6.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAL is 0.26%, an increase of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 529,548K shares. The put/call ratio of DAL is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 26,563K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,568K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 31.61% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 22,344K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,647K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 28.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,110K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,832K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 27.37% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 19,666K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936K shares, representing an increase of 79.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 538.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,302K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,963K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 26.10% over the last quarter.

Delta Air Lines Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining its reputation for award-winning customer service.

