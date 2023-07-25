Susquehanna Maintains Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.76% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cirrus Logic is 95.01. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.76% from its latest reported closing price of 77.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cirrus Logic is 1,983MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 876 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cirrus Logic. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 7.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRUS is 0.21%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 58,638K shares. The put/call ratio of CRUS is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,453K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares, representing a decrease of 17.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 15.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,732K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares, representing a decrease of 20.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 82.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,705K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 38.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,705K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 40.92% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,563K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares, representing an increase of 37.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 114.60% over the last quarter.

Cirrus Logic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world's top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.