Susquehanna Maintains Choice Hotels International (CHH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.15% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Choice Hotels International is $117.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.15% from its latest reported closing price of $92.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Choice Hotels International is 1,617MM, an increase of 97.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Choice Hotels International. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHH is 0.13%, an increase of 15.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 42,011K shares. The put/call ratio of CHH is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 5,360K shares representing 11.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,991K shares , representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,703K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,953K shares , representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 40.01% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 3,000K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,600K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 1,047K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares , representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 6.05% over the last quarter.

