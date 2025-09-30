Susquehanna Maintains Carnival Corporation (CCL) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.23% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carnival Corporation is $34.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 18.23% from its latest reported closing price of $28.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carnival Corporation is 31,251MM, an increase of 19.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival Corporation. This is an increase of 140 owner(s) or 8.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL is 0.23%, an increase of 23.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.11% to 951,800K shares. The put/call ratio of CCL is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 35,818K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,045K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 22.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,741K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,282K shares , representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 38.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,803K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,114K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 30.95% over the last quarter.

Causeway Capital Management holds 29,128K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,565K shares , representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 28,363K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,148K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 22.65% over the last quarter.

