Susquehanna Maintains Bumble (BMBL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Bumble (NasdaqGS:BMBL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.81% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bumble is $6.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 62.81% from its latest reported closing price of $4.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bumble is 1,417MM, an increase of 41.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bumble. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMBL is 0.14%, an increase of 8.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.04% to 120,866K shares. The put/call ratio of BMBL is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 30,116K shares representing 26.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. holds 5,055K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 4,572K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company.

Saba Capital Management holds 4,252K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares , representing an increase of 27.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 82.26% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,390K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares , representing an increase of 55.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 170.10% over the last quarter.

